Certified pre-owned vs. used: Edmunds explains which is better

When shopping for a used car, many buyers struggle to know if paying extra for a certified pre-owned one is worth it. Buying a certified pre-owned vehicle, commonly called a CPO vehicle, has benefits and drawbacks. Understanding the differences can help you make an informed choice that aligns with your budget, priorities and desire for peace of mind. Here Edmunds editors take an in-depth look at the benefits, limitations and considerations for each.

What is a CPO vehicle?

Certified pre-owned vehicles are used vehicles that have been inspected and refurbished by a dealership to meet specific quality standards determined by the manufacturer. They typically come with a manufacturer-backed warranty, roadside assistance and other perks.

One of the primary benefits of a certified pre-owned vehicle is the assurance of quality. These cars undergo an inspection process — often encompassing 100 to 200 points — to ensure they meet safety, performance and cosmetic standards. Any necessary repairs or replacements are completed before the vehicle is put up for sale. Buyers also benefit from additional protections, such as extended manufacturer warranties that often cover major components and systems beyond the original factory warranty.

Another advantage is that certified pre-owned vehicles may come with added perks, such as complimentary maintenance, roadside assistance, and sometimes even exchange or return policies. These benefits can provide significant peace of mind for buyers who want reliability at a lower cost than a new car.

However, these advantages come at a price. Certified pre-owned vehicles are typically more expensive than non-certified used cars. This premium can range from a few hundred to several thousand dollars depending on the make, model and dealership.

What if you buy a car that’s not CPO?

Most used vehicles are sold as-is, without any manufacturer-backed certification or guarantees. While they don’t come with the same assurances as certified pre-owned vehicles, they do typically cost less.

Affordability is the biggest draw of buying a regular used car. This upside makes a standard used vehicle an attractive option for those looking to save money up front. However, purchasing a standard used car carries more risk because it’s harder to know the vehicle’s true condition. While some dealerships may offer limited warranties, these are usually less comprehensive than the coverage provided with certified pre-owned vehicles.

Key factors

Budget should be your first consideration in this decision. If you have the financial flexibility to pay more for a certified pre-owned vehicle, it may be worth the investment.

Story Continues