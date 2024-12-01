Ceres Power Holdings (LON:CWR) shareholders have endured a 83% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

As every investor would know, not every swing hits the sweet spot. But really big losses can really drag down an overall portfolio. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR); the share price is down a whopping 83% in the last three years. That would certainly shake our confidence in the decision to own the stock. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 17% in thirty days. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Ceres Power Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually desire strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one would hope for good top-line growth to make up for the lack of earnings.

Over three years, Ceres Power Holdings grew revenue at 3.0% per year. Given it's losing money in pursuit of growth, we are not really impressed with that. Nonetheless, it's fair to say the rapidly declining share price (down 22%, compound, over three years) suggests the market is very disappointed with this level of growth. While we're definitely wary of the stock, after that kind of performance, it could be an over-reaction. Before considering a purchase, take a look at the losses the company is racking up.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

LSE:CWR Earnings and Revenue Growth December 1st 2024

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

Ceres Power Holdings shareholders are down 4.7% for the year, but the market itself is up 13%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 6% doled out over the last five years. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Ceres Power Holdings (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

