CEO & Member of Executive Board of ForFarmers Pieter Wolleswinkel Buys 25% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Pieter Wolleswinkel, the CEO & Member of Executive Board of ForFarmers N.V. (AMS:FFARM) recently shelled out €59k to buy stock, at €2.34 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 25%.

View our latest analysis for ForFarmers

ForFarmers Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Pieter Wolleswinkel was the biggest purchase of ForFarmers shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of €2.36. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for ForFarmers share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

ADVERTISEMENT

ForFarmers insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ENXTAM:FFARM Insider Trading Volume March 18th 2024

ForFarmers is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does ForFarmers Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that ForFarmers insiders own 5.6% of the company, worth about €12m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At ForFarmers Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest ForFarmers insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for ForFarmers you should be aware of.

But note: ForFarmers may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.