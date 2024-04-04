CEO Mark Walsh Sells 17,000 Shares of Savers Value Village Inc (SVV)

Mark Walsh, CEO of Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE:SVV), sold 17,000 shares of the company on April 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $19.13 per share, resulting in a total value of $325,210.

Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE:SVV) is a thrift store chain offering second-hand shopping. An international company, it focuses on purchasing, reselling, and recycling second-hand merchandise. It operates through a network of thrift stores across the United States, Canada, and Australia, providing a wide range of used clothing, accessories, and household goods.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 41,305 shares of Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE:SVV) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the last year.

The insider transaction history for Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE:SVV) indicates a trend of more insider sales than purchases. In the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy compared to 13 insider sells.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE:SVV) were trading at $19.13, giving the company a market cap of $3.144 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 54.75, which is above the industry median of 18.34 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The insider's recent sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the market and the company's financials when interpreting insider transactions.

