The CEO of a $5 billion consulting firm explains why she has no ambition to be a lesser version of a Big Four giant

Baker Tilly CEO Francesca Lagerberg joined the company two and a half years ago. Joshua Bratt/Times Media Ltd via Baker Tilly

Francesca Lagerberg is CEO of Baker Tilly, one of the world's 10 biggest accounting firms.

In an interview with BI, Lagerberg explained why her firm has managed to buck the downward trend in the sector.

Lagerberg doesn't want to turn Baker Tilly into a lesser version of a Big Four firm, she told BI.

The Big Four professional services firms lead the accounting and advisory market globally. They have a combined 1.5 million employees, generate billions in annual revenue, and their easily recognizable names draw in scores of eager young graduates annually.

But for all their status, the Big Four have seen a marked drop in growth rate over recent years, and their consultants have been leaving.

Bucking that downward trend in the market is Baker Tilly, a midsize network of around 140 member firms.

Its offering of tax, advisory, and legal services generated global revenue of over $5 billion for the year ending December 2023, an 11% increase from the previous year and a record high for the firm. It's now one of the top 10 accounting firms in the world.

For Baker Tilly, though, the goal isn't growing to the point where the Big Four becomes the Big Five, its CEO Francesca Lagerberg told Business Insider.

"Am I ambitious? Yeah, very," she told BI. "But am I ambitious to be a lesser version of something else?"

"The Big Four Super Tank is an amazing organization, very successful and really good at what they do. We just operate in an environment where midsize firms excite us."

Lagerberg said Baker Tilly's success is due to its great proposition, strong member firms within the network, and the moves those firms have made into bigger markets.

"It's a very good time for us. We've been able to offer what the market needed. We've been in markets where growth has continued and the kind of work that we specialize in seems to have a bit more of an ongoing level."

"In the mid-tier, where we are strongest, firms are looking for that kind of input and advice. So we've been able to offer the services they want, and there hasn't been that drop-off."

Smaller-scale growth has also meant the firm didn't follow the overstaffing fallout that has afflicted bigger names.

On paper, all accounting firms like Baker Tilly appear to offer the same services, but Lagerberg, who's spent her career in professional services, says it's the culture that helps differentiate the firm. It's not just about the services you provide, but offering them in a way that clients would like to have them delivered, she said.

