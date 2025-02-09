Century Communities' (NYSE:CCS) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has announced that the dividend on 12th of March will be increased to $0.29, which will be 12% higher than last year's payment of $0.26 which covered the same period. This takes the annual payment to 1.4% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Century Communities' Projected Earnings Seem Likely To Cover Future Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Century Communities was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 6.3%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 12% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Century Communities Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. Since 2021, the dividend has gone from $0.60 total annually to $1.04. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 15% over that duration. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Century Communities has impressed us by growing EPS at 24% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Our Thoughts On Century Communities' Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Century Communities' payments are rock solid. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Century Communities that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

