Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.26

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will increase its dividend on the 13th of March to $0.26, which is 13% higher than last year's payment from the same period of $0.23. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.0% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Century Communities' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Century Communities is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 16.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 11% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Century Communities Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 3 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. Since 2021, the annual payment back then was $0.60, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.92. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 15% over that duration. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Century Communities has impressed us by growing EPS at 21% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Our Thoughts On Century Communities' Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Century Communities will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Century Communities you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

