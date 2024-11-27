GuruFocus.com

CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Amazon Shares, Retains $66M Stake in E-Commerce Giant

CENTRAL TRUST Co significantly decreased its holdings in Amazon (AMZN, Financial), according to reports. During Q3 2024, the firm sold 9,755 shares of Amazon.com, cutting its stake by 2.7%. Following this reduction, CENTRAL TRUST Co now holds 355,470 shares of Amazon, valued at approximately $66.2 million. These shares account for 1.6% of the firm's investment portfolio, ranking as its 16th largest position.

This change occurs against other institutional actions in Amazon's stock. PayPay Securities Corp augmented its investments by 64.6% to 163 shares, now worth $32,000. Other institutional investors that bought during the year include Hoese & Co LLP and Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc., which have restricted or limited positive sentiment on the stock.

Amazon has remained a competitive player in both the e-tail and cloud markets. It might interest investors that analysts working with Morgan Stanley (MS, Financial), Moffett Nathanson, and Goldman Sachs (GS, Financial) have set a price target of between $230 and $248 for Telsey's stocks. As it stands now, the stock has a good analysts' recommendation where they rated Amazon an Overweight/Strong Buy with an average target price of $236.20, which is an upside.

Institutional investors own 72.2 %of Amazon stock as of November, with more healthy interests being showcased after strategic changes such as the ones by CENTRAL TRUST Co.

