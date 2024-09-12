Central Asia: China touts 'universal security' at forum to counter terrorism, crime

China has held its first ever public security ministers' meeting with Central Asian countries as Beijing looks to protect belt and road interests in the region.

China's Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan for the inaugural Conference of Global Public Security Cooperation Forum on Tuesday in Lianyungang, in the eastern province of Jiangsu.

The forum on public security and internal affairs was intended to "establish a sense of a security community and deepen strategic mutual trust and cooperation", Wang said.

"China is willing to enhance the capability for counterterrorism and transnational crime fighting, and build an efficient and pragmatic cooperation platform with Central Asian countries to achieve the vision of universal security," Wang said.

The meeting came a year after the launch of the China Central Asia Summit, which expanded Beijing's cooperation with its neighbours beyond trade and investment into security and stability.

"All parties should ... ensure the security of major projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, enhance the capability for counterterrorism and transnational crime fighting, and build an efficient and pragmatic cooperation platform," Wang added.

The meeting was a bid to ensure Central Asia is "stable, peaceful and thriving", according to Zoon Ahmed Khan, a research fellow at Tsinghua University's Belt and Road Strategy Institute in Beijing.

Khan said the dialogue was an extension of a previous consensus "to continue tackling the three evil forces, help CARs [Central Asian Republics] build capacity in addressing security challenges, and upgrade their expertise and equipment to tackle new transnational threats".

The "three evils" is a Beijing euphemism to describe terrorism, separatism and religious extremism.

In June, China signed an agreement with landlocked Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to build a key railway linking the three countries. The project, now part of the belt and road strategy, was first proposed in the 1990s but was stalled by technical, political and geopolitical issues.

The 523km (325-mile) link will provide China with an alternative route to Europe, without passingthrough Russia, which has recently warmed to China's projects in its backyard through collaborations between the belt and road and the Eurasian Economic Union.

One of the belt and road's objectives is to enhance land links across Asia, Africa and Europe.

The China Central Asia Summit - a "permanent body for multilateralism" - was the basis on which Tuesday's talks were built upon, according to Khan.

"From security and development, to agriculture, trade, tourism, the quality and frequency of exchanges between both sides will be aimed at tangible outcomes in terms of the relations and mutual gains," Khan said.

Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker Nurlanbek Shakiev will lead a delegation to China on Friday at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

The ministerial conference on security cooperation was held concurrently with the Global Security Forum, which is billed as a platform to improve global security governance and promote durable peace.

Law enforcement representatives from 122 countries and regions, as well as international organisations such as Interpol, took part in that event.

"Security and development from the perspectives of China, Central Asia and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) are deeply intertwined," Khan said.

"Central Asia is the starting point of the belt and road, and a critical region in the SCO."

