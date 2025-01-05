Centerview Partners open to exploring options, including IPO or stake sale, WSJ reports

(Reuters) - U.S.-headquartered Centerview Partners is becoming more open to exploring its options, including selling a stake in the boutique bank firm to an outside investor or going public, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The firm has recently received interest from big investors, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

A transaction could also assuage the bank's roughly 80 partners, including a handful who are near or past the age of 60 and would likely welcome an opportunity to sell their shares, the WSJ said.

"I never wanted to think about anything around monetization until the firm was broad enough to be stable enough, irrespective of the environment," its co-founder Blair Effron told the Journal.

Effron and his co-founder, Robert Pruzan, cautioned that the newly adopted stance does not guarantee the bank will do a deal soon, especially given that it is doing well as is, the Journal said.

Centerview did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

The bank last year advised Capital One on its $35 billion-plus acquisition of Discover Financial Services and Paramount Global's special committee on its merger with David Ellison's production company Skydance.

With offices in the U.S. and UK, Centerview provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, financial restructurings, and other areas to companies, institutions, and governments. According to its website, the bank has advised on over $4 trillion of transactions since its founding in 2006.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)