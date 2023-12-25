Assessing the Sustainability and Growth of SITE Centers Corp's Dividends

SITE Centers Corp (NYSE:SITC) recently announced a dividend of $0.16 per share, payable on 2024-01-12, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-12-26. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into SITE Centers Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does SITE Centers Corp Do?

SITE Centers Corp is a United States-based self-administered and self-managed REIT that operates as a fully integrated real estate company. The company is the owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers.

SITE Centers Corp's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at SITE Centers Corp's Dividend History

SITE Centers Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1993, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down SITE Centers Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, SITE Centers Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.78% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.78%, suggesting an expectation of the same dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, SITE Centers Corp's annual dividend growth rate was -13.40%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -23.20% per year. And over the past decade, SITE Centers Corp's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -10.80%.

Based on SITE Centers Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of SITE Centers Corp stock as of today is approximately 1.01%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, SITE Centers Corp's dividend payout ratio is 1.30, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

SITE Centers Corp's profitability rank of 6 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30 indicates fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 7 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. SITE Centers Corp's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and SITE Centers Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. SITE Centers Corp's revenue has increased by approximately -2.30% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 65.94% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, SITE Centers Corp's earnings increased by approximately 21.60% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 22.7% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, while SITE Centers Corp has a long-standing history of dividend payments, the recent trends in dividend growth rates and payout ratios raise questions about the sustainability of future dividends. The company's fair profitability and growth metrics provide a mixed outlook, indicating that while there may be potential for stability, investors should carefully monitor these indicators. With these considerations in mind, value investors can make informed decisions regarding SITE Centers Corp's dividends and overall investment potential. For those seeking high-dividend yield stocks, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener to find attractive opportunities.

