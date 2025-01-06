CenterPoint Energy's (NYSE:CNP) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.22 on the 13th of March, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 2.8% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

CenterPoint Energy's Projected Earnings Seem Likely To Cover Future Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Before making this announcement, CenterPoint Energy was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 32.2%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 41% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NYSE:CNP Historic Dividend January 6th 2025

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2015, the annual payment back then was $0.95, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.88. The dividend has shrunk at a rate of less than 1% a year over this period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

CenterPoint Energy Could Grow Its Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that CenterPoint Energy has grown earnings per share at 6.3% per year over the past five years. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think CenterPoint Energy's payments are rock solid. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for CenterPoint Energy (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

