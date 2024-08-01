CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

As you might know, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) just kicked off its latest second-quarter results with some very strong numbers. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 4.7% to hit US$1.9b. CenterPoint Energy reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$0.36, which was a notable 14% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from CenterPoint Energy's eleven analysts is for revenues of US$9.20b in 2024. This reflects a satisfactory 7.4% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$1.62, roughly flat on the last 12 months. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$9.20b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.62 in 2024. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$30.89, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values CenterPoint Energy at US$34.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$29.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting CenterPoint Energy's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 15% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 3.0% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.2% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect CenterPoint Energy to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on CenterPoint Energy. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for CenterPoint Energy going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for CenterPoint Energy (1 is a bit concerning!) that we have uncovered.

