Cengild Medical Berhad (KLSE:CENGILD) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Cengild Medical Berhad's (KLSE:CENGILD) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Cengild Medical Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = RM13m ÷ (RM137m - RM14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Cengild Medical Berhad has an ROCE of 10%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 9.7%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Cengild Medical Berhad's past further, check out this free graph covering Cengild Medical Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Cengild Medical Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Cengild Medical Berhad. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 10%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 244%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Cengild Medical Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 10%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. This tells us that Cengild Medical Berhad has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Cengild Medical Berhad has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Given the stock has declined 25% in the last year, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Cengild Medical Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

