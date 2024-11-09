Cencora's (NYSE:COR) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.55

Cencora, Inc.'s (NYSE:COR) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.55 on 29th of November. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 0.9% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Cencora's Payment Could Potentially Have Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, prior to this announcement, Cencora's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 107.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 14% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Cencora Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.94 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.9% a year over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Cencora has grown earnings per share at 14% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Cencora Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Cencora that you should be aware of before investing. Is Cencora not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

