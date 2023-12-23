Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript December 21, 2023

Operator: Greetings, and welcome to the Cemtrex Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. Before we begin the formal presentation, I would like to remind everyone that statements made on the call and webcast may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment on what the future holds, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our opinions only as of the date of this presentation.

Please keep in mind that we are not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. Throughout today's discussion, we will attempt to present some important factors relating to our business that may affect our predictions. You should also review our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q for a more complete discussion of these factors and other risks, particularly under the heading Risk Factors. A press release detailing these results was issued on December 21 and is available in the Investor Relations section of our company's website, cemtrex.com. Your hosts today are, Saagar Govil, Chief Executive Officer; and Paul Wyckoff, Chief Financial Officer, will present unaudited results of operations for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended September 30, 2023.

At this time, I will turn the call over to Cemtrex Chief Executive Officer, Saagar Govil.

Saagar Govil: Thank you, Operator. And good afternoon, everyone. I'm pleased to welcome you to today's fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 financial results conference call. The fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 was highlighted by a third consecutive quarter of operating profit, driven by the company's realignment and operating performance improvement. For the full-year, Cemtrex had revenue of $59.7 million, an increase of 33%. In combination with operational improvement, the full-year also led to a gross margin improvement of 680 basis points to 44%. We continue to expect increases in our gross margin going forward over time as we make further enhancements in our businesses. Overall, fourth quarter operating income was positive for the third quarter in a row at $0.2 million, compared to an operating loss of $3.1 million a year ago.

We also believe that there is room within our inventory and asset base to draw extra liquidity in order to continue to maintain a healthy cash position. Revenues in our security segment were led by Vicon, with full-year revenues improving 46% to $34.7 million, exceeding our earlier expectations of $28 million for fiscal year ‘23. Revenue was driven by orders from border protection, corrections facilities, and other customers for our award-winning Roughneck cameras and Valerus video management software solutions. Vicon orders included a large correctional facility and current end customer that upgraded its security technology system with the new Valerus software and hardware with a $1.5 million order. Increasing modernization of the current security infrastructure is accelerating the growth of the border security market, driven by the rise of geopolitical instabilities and an increase in border threat assessment.

As customers seek to modernize their current security infrastructure, Vicon continues to stand out with its advanced technologies and products. Recently, Vicon launched a new cloud security platform called Anavio that integrates video, access, and intercom into one easy-to-use system powered by AI and face-based authentication. This new cloud platform allows us to create more value in our business over time by evolving Vicon into a recurring revenue business model. Additionally, with AI at the core of our roadmap in Anavio, we're excited to layer a new capabilities and benefits for our customers to deliver the most cutting-edge security solutions over the months and years to come. With the launch of Anavio, along with continued improvements to our core software platform Valerus, we expect to drive further growth and see additional opportunity to grow gross margin percent in 2024.

Revenue for our industrial services segment, AIS, increased 18% during the full-year to $25 million, exceeding our original target of $21.8 million for fiscal year 2023, and up from $21.2 million in 2022. The increase was mainly due to increased demand for our services and supported by the close of our highly synergistic acquisition of Heisey mechanical. Based in Columbia, Pennsylvania, Heisey is focused on steel fabrication and contracting, primarily to the commercial and industrial water treatment industry, as well as other service industries. Heisey provides the water treatment industry with a variety of fabricated vessels and equipment, including ASME pressure vessels, heat exchangers, mixed tanks, reactors, and other specialized fabricated equipment.

With the acquisition enabling AIS to expand into new markets, including government and industrial verticals. During the quarter, AIS received a million-dollar order for the Pennsylvania, Stewartstown Borough Authority’s, Stewartstown Wastewater Treatment Sludge Dewatering improvements project. The acquisition brings over approximately $11 million in immediately accretive annual revenue at approximately $775,000 in adjusted EBITDA when averaged over the last four years. With its client list of commercial and industrial facilities, a seasoned team, and extensive manufacturing equipment. The transaction was accretive in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. Along with the business purchase, the company also acquired the real estate, the business occupies in Columbia, Pennsylvania.

The gross profit margin for AIS improved to 34% for the year, compared to 30% for the year prior, driven by increased prices and lower subcontractor cost. I'll now turn the call over to Paul Wyckoff, CFO to discuss financials. Paul?

Paul Wyckoff: Thank you, Saagar. Revenue for the full-year of 2023 totaled $59.7 million, compared to revenue of $45 million for the full-year of 2022, a 33% increase year-over-year. Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $16.9 million, compared to the $11.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 44%. The increase in revenue for the year was due to increased demand for our company's products and services. The security segment revenues for the years ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were $34.7 million and $23.8 million respectively, an increase of 46%. The increase was due to an increase in demand for security technology products under the Vicon brand. Industrial services segments revenues for the full-year of 2023 increased by 18% to $25 million, primarily due to the increase in demand for its products and services and the additional revenue from the business related to the acquisition of Heisey Mechanical.

Gross profit for the full-year of 2023 was $26 million or 44% of revenues, compared to gross profit of $16.6 million, or 37% of revenues, for the same period a year ago, mainly attributed to increased demand for products and services along with increased prices and lower subcontractor costs. Fourth quarter gross profits of $7.2 million increased 58% from $4.5 million in the prior year's fourth quarter. Total operating expenses for 2023 were $27.3 million, of which $6.9 million were incurred in the fourth quarter. Total operating expenses for 2022 were $30.7 million. The decrease in total operating expenses was primarily driven by decreases in depreciation, legal and accounting fees, and research and development expenses related to the security segments development of proprietary technology and next generation solutions associated with security and surveillance system software.

Operating loss for the full-year of 2023 improved to $1.3 million, as compared to an operating loss of $14.1 million for the full-year of 2022 due to increased revenues, increased gross profit, and reduced operating expenses. Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.2 million, as compared to an operating loss of $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in gross profit for the period. Operating activities used $2.3 million worth of cash for the year ended September 30, 2023, compared to using $16.1 million for the year ended September 30, 2022. Net loss for the full-year of 2023 was $9.3 million, as compared to a net loss of $13.3 million in 2022. Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2023 totals $1.2 million, compared to a net income of $0.09 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $6.3 million at September 30, 2023, as compared to $11.5 million at September 30, 2022. Inventory has increased to $8.7 million at September 30, 2023, from $8.5 million at September 30, 2022. I will now turn the call back to Saagar for a review of our 2024 outlook.

Saagar Govil: Thank you, Paul. Looking ahead, we are highly focused on delivering larger operating profits by driving top-line growth while maintaining tight cost control measures in our two operating businesses. Vicon has the ability to disrupt the status quo of how the security industry traditionally operates with its Anavio Next Generation version of state-of-the-art surveillance cameras and VMS software. Additionally, we see continued opportunity for organic growth and subsequent built-on acquisitions at AIS that will drive attractive returns going forward for us. After achieving operating profit consecutively for three quarters, we are committed to achieving positive operating income in fiscal year 2024 on a full-year basis.

In 2023, we demonstrated our commitment and focus to delivering attractive operating results, and we are confident that as we stay on this path, we can deliver strong long-term value for our shareholders going forward. Thank you all for attending this call. And now I would like to answer your questions. Operator?

