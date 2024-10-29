Cemex SAB de CV (CX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Net Income Growth Amid Weather ...

Release Date: October 28, 2024

The aggregates business in the US is now the largest contributor to profitability, accounting for 36% of EBITDA with margins in excess of 30%.

The company's growth strategy, primarily focused on the US, contributed 13% of EBITDA in the quarter, showcasing its effectiveness.

Cemex SAB de CV ( NYSE:CX ) announced $1.4 billion in asset sales in the quarter, contributing to a total of $2.2 billion in divestitures year-to-date, aligning with their strategy to focus on developed markets.

The company's financial results were significantly impacted by extraordinary weather events, with an estimated $33 million impact on EBITDA.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the volume shortfall for the quarter and how confident are you that it was primarily weather-driven? A: Maher Al-Haffar, CFO, explained that in Mexico, 40% of the 7% volume drop was due to weather, with the rest attributed to post-election slowdown and infrastructure challenges. In the US, 50% of the 6% volume decline was weather-related, particularly due to three hurricanes. Both regions saw sales levels align with expectations when weather conditions were favorable.

Q: Could you elaborate on the margin drop in Mexico and the reasons for higher electricity costs? A: Maher Al-Haffar, CFO, noted that the margin drop was primarily due to a 1.8 percentage point impact from higher electricity costs as they transitioned to the wholesale market. This is expected to reverse in early 2025. Despite this, pricing strategies contributed positively to margins, and a 5% price increase for bagged cement was announced in October.

Q: Is the larger contribution of the aggregates business in the US expected to continue, and could this be replicated in other regions? A: Maher Al-Haffar, CFO, confirmed that the aggregates business, now contributing over a third of US EBITDA, is a focus for future capital allocation due to its profitability and growth potential. Similar opportunities are being explored in Mexico and other developed markets.

Q: Regarding the $3 billion investment pipeline expected to add $700 million in EBITDA by 2028, how much has been invested so far? A: Maher Al-Haffar, CFO, stated that about $1.1 billion has been invested, contributing over 11% of EBITDA. The remaining $2 billion will be invested in the next few years, primarily in the US, focusing on aggregates and urbanization solutions.

Q: How do you expect the Mexican president's proposal to build 1 million homes to impact residential demand? A: Louisa Rodriguez, EVP, noted that the proposal could positively impact formal residential construction, which accounts for about 30% of volumes. The plan to build 167,000 homes in 2025 is expected to support demand, alongside other infrastructure and onshoring investments.

