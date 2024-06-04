Cembra Money Bank And Two More Premier Swiss Dividend Stocks

The Swiss market exhibited resilience amidst a turbulent trading session, managing a slight gain despite some sectors facing declines. The benchmark SMI's modest uptick reflects underlying strengths in certain areas of the market, even as others faltered. In this context, understanding the attributes of robust dividend stocks becomes crucial, especially in a landscape marked by such mixed signals. These stocks typically offer stability and regular income, traits that are particularly valuable when market conditions are uncertain.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Switzerland

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Roche Holding (SWX:ROG) 4.14% ★★★★★★ Cembra Money Bank (SWX:CMBN) 5.58% ★★★★★★ Vontobel Holding (SWX:VONN) 5.59% ★★★★★★ Compagnie Financière Tradition (SWX:CFT) 4.53% ★★★★★★ Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN) 4.56% ★★★★★★ St. Galler Kantonalbank (SWX:SGKN) 4.36% ★★★★★★ Novartis (SWX:NOVN) 3.47% ★★★★★☆ EFG International (SWX:EFGN) 4.49% ★★★★★☆ Julius Bär Gruppe (SWX:BAER) 4.76% ★★★★★☆ Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank (SWX:BLKB) 4.71% ★★★★★☆

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Cembra Money Bank AG operates in Switzerland, offering consumer finance products and services with a market capitalization of approximately CHF 2.10 billion.

Operations: Cembra Money Bank AG generates its revenue primarily from banking activities, totaling CHF 458.78 million.

Dividend Yield: 5.6%

Cembra Money Bank offers a compelling dividend yield of 5.58%, placing it in the top quartile of Swiss dividend payers. The bank has demonstrated a decade-long consistency in its dividend payments, with growth observed over the period. Currently trading at 32.3% below its estimated fair value, it presents potential for value appreciation. Dividends are well-covered by earnings with a payout ratio of 74.3%, ensuring reliability and sustainability into the foreseeable future as projected earnings growth stands at 10.01% annually.

SWX:CMBN Dividend History as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Meier Tobler Group AG is a Swiss-based company specializing in trading and services for heat generation and air conditioning systems, with a market capitalization of CHF 388.88 million.

Operations: Meier Tobler Group AG generates revenue through two primary segments: CHF 104.67 million from services and CHF 441.25 million from distribution.

Dividend Yield: 3.8%

Meier Tobler Group's dividend history shows variability, with payments fluctuating over the past decade. Despite this, dividends are supported by a payout ratio of 54.8% and a cash payout ratio of 50.7%, indicating coverage by both earnings and cash flows. The stock is currently valued at 64.1% below its estimated fair value, suggesting potential for price appreciation. However, its dividend yield of 3.77% is below the top quartile average in the Swiss market, which stands at 4.14%.

SWX:MTG Dividend History as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: StarragTornos Group AG specializes in developing, manufacturing, and distributing precision machine tools for various machining processes including milling, turning, boring, and grinding of metal, composite materials, and ceramics, with a market capitalization of CHF 277.24 million.

Operations: StarragTornos Group AG generates CHF 409 million from its machine tools segment.

Dividend Yield: 4.9%

StarragTornos Group AG, despite a robust earnings growth of 126.5% last year and a forecasted annual growth of 10.72%, faces challenges with its dividend sustainability. The company's dividend yield stands at 4.9%, higher than the Swiss market average, but its dividends have shown volatility and are poorly covered by cash flows, with a cash payout ratio of 110.6%. Additionally, the price-to-earnings ratio at 11x is favorable compared to the market's 22x, yet shareholder dilution and high share price volatility over recent months add layers of risk for potential investors.

SWX:STGN Dividend History as at Jun 2024

Turning Ideas Into Actions

Interested In Other Possibilities?

