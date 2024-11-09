Cematrix Corp (CTXXF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Revenue Declines with ...

Revenue: Q3 revenue was $10.1 million, a 50% decrease from $20.4 million in Q3 2023. Year-to-date revenue was $25 million, down 26% from $33.7 million in 2023.

Gross Margin: Improved to 27% in Q3 from 23% in 2023, a 4% increase. Year-to-date gross margin was 26%, up from 19% in 2023, a 7% increase.

Operating Income: $700,000 in Q3 compared to $2.5 million in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA: Positive at $1.4 million in Q3, a 56% decrease from $3.2 million in 2023. Year-to-date adjusted EBITDA was $1.8 million, down 14% from $2.1 million in 2023.

Cash Flow from Operations: Positive at $1.3 million in Q3, a 50% decrease from $3.1 million in 2023. Year-to-date cash flow was $1.7 million, down 15% from $2 million in 2023.

Cash on Hand: $9.9 million as of September 30, up from $1.9 million in September 2023 and $6.6 million from December 31 cash balances.

Release Date: November 08, 2024

Positive Points

Cematrix Corp (CTXXF) anticipates 2024 to be its second-best year ever, despite project delays.

The company has a strong backlog and sales pipeline, with $74.7 million in backlog and a pipeline of $400 to $450 million.

Gross margins have improved significantly, with a 4% increase in Q3 2024 compared to Q3 2023.

The company successfully completed a TSX uplisting and a $6.6 million life financing, strengthening its financial position.

Cematrix Corp (CTXXF) is generating positive cash flow and EBITDA, despite revenue declines.

Negative Points

Revenue for Q3 2024 decreased by 50% compared to Q3 2023, primarily due to project delays.

Year-to-date sales are down 26% compared to 2023, reflecting the impact of delayed projects.

The company experienced delays in six major projects, affecting its financial performance in 2024.

The Canadian market has been slower to adopt cellular concrete compared to the US, impacting growth potential.

There are no penalties for customers who delay projects, which can lead to unutilized capacity and increased costs for Cematrix Corp (CTXXF).

Q & A Highlights

Q: Russell Stanley asked about the potential impact of tariffs and opportunities with the new administration. A: Jeff Kendrick, CEO, stated that tariffs would not negatively affect Cematrix as they do not sell materials across the border. He also mentioned that infrastructure spending under the new administration could potentially benefit the company, although this is not factored into current forecasts.

Q: Russell inquired about the strongest demand for project types in 2025. A: Jeff Kendrick, CEO, highlighted strong demand across various applications, including highway underlays, bridge backfill projects, and tunnel projects. He emphasized the importance of small to medium-sized projects, which can represent a significant portion of their business.

