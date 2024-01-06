Celsius Holdings Inc CEO John Fieldly Sells 37,058 Shares

John Fieldly, CEO of Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH), executed a sale of 37,058 shares in the company on January 3, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Celsius Holdings Inc is known for its portfolio of global beverage brands, primarily focusing on fitness and health drinks that are clinically proven to function and promote a healthy lifestyle.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 427,058 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Celsius Holdings Inc indicates a pattern of sales by insiders, with 27 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Celsius Holdings Inc were trading at $66.51, resulting in a market capitalization of $13.279 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 119.33, which is above the industry median of 19.05. This ratio is also below the historical median price-earnings ratio for Celsius Holdings Inc.

With the current share price of $66.51 and a GuruFocus Value of $85.57, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.78. This suggests that the stock might be a possible value trap and warrants caution before investing.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

