Celestica Inc. (CLS): An AI Stock You Should Not Have Missed

We recently compiled a list of the AI News You Should Not Have Missed. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) stands against the other AI stocks.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the new buzzword that is attracting the attention of almost everyone on Wall Street. The sector, characterized by rapid growth, significant investment, and intense competition, has witnessed a surge in venture capital (VC) funding over the past few months. In 2023, global VC investment in AI startups exceeded $94 billion. This surge in funding reflects the strong belief that these investors have in the transformative potential of AI across various industries. Merger and acquisition activity in the field is also on the rise, with more than 1,100 such deals in 2023 alone. Larger tech companies are actively acquiring AI startups to bolster their capabilities in the shortest time possible.

Some sector-specific numbers highlight the AI potential in minute detail. For example, in the healthcare universe, the AI healthcare market is projected to reach $102 billion by 2028, with startups focusing on diagnostics, drug discovery, and personalized medicine. In finance, AI-driven financial services are expected to reach a market value of $26.67 billion by 2026, with startups focusing on fintech, fraud detection, and algorithmic trading. In the retail world, AI is revolutionizing through personalized shopping experiences and supply chain optimization, with the sector projected to grow at a 34.4% CAGR by 2030.

Read more about these developments by accessing 33 Most Important AI Companies You Should Pay Attention To and 20 Industrial Stocks Already Riding the AI Wave.

Hedge fund interest in AI has increased in the past few months, an indication of the long-term growth potential of the industry. During routine interviews with the media, investor conferences, and through their 13F activity, hedge fund managers have detailed their bullish views on AI. For example, Bill Ackman, the chief Pershing Square Capital Management, has said that AI startups represent the next frontier in technology, offering unparalleled opportunities for innovation. He adds that the key is finding those with a clear vision and the ability to execute in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Story continues

Similarly, Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates is of the opinion that the impact of AI on industries is undeniable, and the startups driving this change are in a unique position to capitalize on it. Dalio adds, however, that it's crucial to invest in those that are building sustainable, ethical models, as they will be the long-term winners. Paul Tudor Jones of Tudor Investment Corporation believes that AI startups are not just about tech but about transforming entire industries. He notes that the challenge is in navigating the hype and identifying the true innovators who have the potential to disrupt established markets.

Read more about these developments by accessing Billionaire Stan Druckenmiller Is Betting On AI Infrastructure, Tobacco and Industrial Stocks and 10 Tech Stocks to Monitor Amid Market Volatility According to Bernstein Analyst.

Our Methodology

For this article, we selected AI stocks based on the latest news and analyst ratings. These stocks are also popular among hedge funds. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

A close-up of a circuit board with components depicting the intricate electronic componentry products the company produces.

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 38

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services. The company is involved in the manufacture and marketing of connectivity products for AI data centers, which include 400G and 800G switches, and storage solutions. Some big tech firms are customers of these products, including Google and Amazon. The annual revenue of the firm is estimated to be around $8 billion this year, the highest it has been in over a decade. The revenue from generative AI and machine learning for the company comprises over $1.2 billion, more than triple from 2022, before the AI wave swept the market.

In the second quarter earnings call, Rob Mionis, the CEO of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS), noted that there was strong demand for the Hardware Platform Solutions marketed by the firm, comprising storage, compute, and networking products. This healthy demand, likely to increase in the coming months as hyperscalers invest in AI data centers, had helped the firm post a more than 50% year-to-year increase in connectivity revenues in the second quarter.

Overall CLS ranks 14th on our list of the AI stocks you should not have missed. While we acknowledge the potential of CLS as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than CLS but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

READ NEXT: Michael Burry Is Selling These Stocks and Jim Cramer is Recommending These Stocks.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.