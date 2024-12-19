Ceconomy AG's (ETR:CEC) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 57% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Ceconomy is €4.07 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Ceconomy is estimated to be 37% undervalued based on current share price of €2.58

Analyst price target for CEC is €3.06 which is 25% below our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €241.6m €324.9m €238.1m €194.3m €169.8m €155.3m €146.5m €141.1m €137.9m €136.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -26.70% Est @ -18.41% Est @ -12.60% Est @ -8.53% Est @ -5.68% Est @ -3.69% Est @ -2.29% Est @ -1.32% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 9.2% €221 €272 €183 €137 €109 €91.6 €79.1 €69.8 €62.4 €56.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €1.3b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.2%.

