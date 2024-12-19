Ceconomy AG's (ETR:CEC) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 57% Above Its Share Price

In This Article:
The projected fair value for Ceconomy is €4.07 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
Ceconomy is estimated to be 37% undervalued based on current share price of €2.58
Analyst price target for CEC is €3.06 which is 25% below our fair value estimate
In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.
Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.
Step By Step Through The Calculation
We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (€, Millions)
|
€241.6m
|
€324.9m
|
€238.1m
|
€194.3m
|
€169.8m
|
€155.3m
|
€146.5m
|
€141.1m
|
€137.9m
|
€136.0m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x2
|
Analyst x2
|
Est @ -26.70%
|
Est @ -18.41%
|
Est @ -12.60%
|
Est @ -8.53%
|
Est @ -5.68%
|
Est @ -3.69%
|
Est @ -2.29%
|
Est @ -1.32%
|
Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 9.2%
|
€221
|
€272
|
€183
|
€137
|
€109
|
€91.6
|
€79.1
|
€69.8
|
€62.4
|
€56.4
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €1.3b
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.2%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €136m× (1 + 1.0%) ÷ (9.2%– 1.0%) = €1.7b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €1.7b÷ ( 1 + 9.2%)10= €691m
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €2.0b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €2.6, the company appears quite good value at a 37% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.
Important Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Ceconomy as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Ceconomy
Strength
-
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.
-
Debt is well covered by cash flow.
Weakness
-
Interest payments on debt are not well covered.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the German market.
-
Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Threat
-
Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the German market.
