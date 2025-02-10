We recently published a list of 10 Mid-Cap IT Stocks Outperforming The Market In 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) stands against other mid-cap IT stocks outperforming the market in 2025.

US Stocks continue their recovery from a post-DeepSeek and post-tariffs period as nerves surrounding Donald Trump’s unpredictable policies calm down. The Nasdaq is surging 1.19% followed by the S&P 500 at 0.64%. The bullishness is expected to continue for the remainder of the day.

To determine which stocks could outperform the market in the coming months, it is essential to look at sectors that are benefitting from ongoing trends. IT stocks are unique in a way that with time, all companies have to spend more to keep their systems updated. Analysts expect companies to add 5% to their IT budgets in 2025. This, together with the increasing demand for AI products, will propel the sector’s returns in 2025.

Some companies have already started the year on a positive note. There are companies that are seeing increasing demand for their innovative products while others continue to serve the infrastructure involved in deploying these innovative solutions. Either way, it is important to look at what’s driving these stocks.

We decided to take a look at the top 10 mid-cap IT stocks that are outperforming the market in 2025. To come up with our list, we only considered stocks with a market cap of at least $10 billion with the highest return since the start of the year.

Is CDW Corporation (CDW) Mid-Cap IT Stock Outperforming The Market In 2025?

An IT Executive reviewing blueprints and schematics for a hardware solution.

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Corporation is a leading information technology solutions provider company. It operates in public, corporate, and small business segments. The company provides integrated IT solutions, hardware & software products and services, advisory and design services, and other services. The stock has rewarded investors with a 10% gain this year.

Following a two-year slump, the company finally regained momentum on the back of recent Q4 results. The revenue growth is fueled by increasing hardware sales year-over-year making it a great milestone for the company. As hardware accounts for the major proportion of CDW’s business, an increase in its sales could result in stronger revenue growth in FY2025 as well.

Analysts forecast a low single-digit growth in the U.S. IT market whereas CDW targets to outgrow 2-3% of the overall market. Though there are uncertainties regarding inflation and interest rates, the management is confident it can handle any scenario arising from these factors:

Story Continues