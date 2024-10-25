Cdon AB (OSTO:CDON) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Platform Success Amidst GMV Challenges

EBITA: Positive EBITA of 5.5 million SEK, up from 3.2 million SEK last year.

GMV Growth: Negative 8% for the quarter, with sequential monthly improvements.

Gross Profit: Down by 1%, attributed to an increase in take rate.

Marketing Costs: Increased, reducing gross profit from marketing by 10%.

Gross Profit Margin: Slight decline to 10.5% from 10.7% last year.

Adjusted EBITA: 7.3 million SEK, after adjusting for costs associated with closing the Malmo office.

Operating Cash Flow: Positive before changes in working capital.

Cash Position: 67 million SEK at the end of the quarter.

Opex Reduction: Lower operating expenses, confirming progress towards a reduced Opex run rate.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

Positive Points

Cdon AB (OSTO:CDON) successfully completed the platform migration on time and within budget, integrating all city markets into a shared platform.

The company reported a positive EBITA of 5.5 million SEK, an improvement from last year's 3.2 million SEK.

The new platform is cloud-native and microservices-based, allowing for faster time-to-market and better scalability.

AI is integrated at the core of the new platform, enhancing product data and conversion rates while reducing costs.

Cdon AB (OSTO:CDON) strengthened its management team with the addition of Visa Jarvela as CSO, bringing significant experience from the Finnish market.

Negative Points

The company experienced a negative GMV growth of 8% for the quarter, with continued negative growth in the C segment.

Higher marketing costs reduced gross profit from marketing by 10% in the quarter.

The gross profit margin declined to 17.1% from 18.9% last year, driven by increased marketing expenses.

Despite positive EBITA, the company faced a negative cash flow due to changes in working capital and platform migration costs.

Traffic to the platform decreased significantly, impacting overall GMV despite improvements in conversion rates.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you comment on the recent market data suggesting significant growth in Swedish e-commerce, and how does it align with your observations? A: Fredrik Norberg, CEO: We find it challenging to verify the reported 28% growth in September. The data is volatile, with previous months showing much lower growth. Our view aligns more with the year-to-date figures, which are just above zero, consistent with other industry reports.

Q: What are the driving forces behind any positive growth in 2025, and what changes are necessary? A: Fredrik Norberg, CEO: Growth will be driven by improved supply and strengthened organizational capabilities, particularly with the addition of Visa Jarvela. We also expect some economic tailwinds, but our main focus is on enhancing supply.

