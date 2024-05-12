Is CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:CCK) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:CCK) stock is up by a considerable 31% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad is:

20% = RM85m ÷ RM432m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.20.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

At first glance, CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 7.5% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad was able to see an impressive net income growth of 25% over the last five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 25% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad has a three-year median payout ratio of 32% (where it is retaining 68% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 34%. However, CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad's future ROE is expected to decline to 15% despite there being not much change anticipated in the company's payout ratio.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

