CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CCCS) market cap decline of US$414m may not have as much of an impact on institutional owners after a year of 0.7% returns

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings' stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

52% of the business is held by the top 5 shareholders

Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

If you want to know who really controls CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 49% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

No shareholder likes losing money on their investments, especially institutional investors who saw their holdings drop 6.7% in value last week. However, the 0.7% one-year returns may have helped alleviate their overall losses. But they would probably be wary of future losses.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Advent International, L.P. is currently the largest shareholder, with 31% of shares outstanding. With 7.7% and 6.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and Oak Hill Capital Management, LLC are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Githesh Ramamurthy, the CEO has 3.0% of the shares allocated to their name.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 5 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around US$231m worth of shares (at current prices). If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 10% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 37%, private equity firms could influence the CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

