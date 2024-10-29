CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue ...

GuruFocus.com

  • Total Revenue: $238.5 million, up 8% year-over-year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA: $102 million, up 9% year-over-year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 43%, approximately 60 basis points increase year-over-year.

  • Software Gross Dollar Retention (GDR): 99%.

  • Software Net Dollar Retention (NDR): 106%.

  • Free Cash Flow: $49 million for Q3, $200 million on a trailing 12-month basis.

  • Free Cash Flow Margin: 22% on a trailing 12-month basis.

  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $286 million.

  • Debt: $778 million.

  • Net Leverage: 1.3 times adjusted EBITDA.

  • Q4 2024 Revenue Guidance: $242.5 million to $246.5 million.

  • Full Year 2024 Revenue Guidance: $941 million to $945 million.

  • Full Year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $394 million to $396 million.

Release Date: October 28, 2024

Positive Points

  • CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS) reported a strong financial performance with total revenue of $238 million, up 8% year-over-year, slightly above guidance.

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $102 million, up 9% year-over-year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 43%.

  • The company is experiencing durable revenue growth and margin expansion driven by new business wins, renewals, and contract expansions.

  • CCC's investments in AI and event-driven architecture are positioning the company well for future growth, with AI now an eight-figure business.

  • The company has a strong pipeline for its emerging solutions, which are the fastest-growing part of its portfolio, with positive customer feedback and demonstrated ROI.

Negative Points

  • The velocity of revenue conversion from new solutions is slower than anticipated due to clients' internal change management processes.

  • There is some softness affecting claim volume across 2024, with claim volumes estimated to be down approximately 6% year-over-year.

  • The adoption of new products is taking longer than expected, impacting the timing of revenue growth.

  • CCC is facing tougher year-over-year comps in the second half of the year, affecting growth rates.

  • The company is experiencing some challenges in the full rollout of outbound subrogation due to its complexity and integration requirements.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What needs to happen to increase the adoption of CCC's newer products? A: Githesh Ramamurthy, CEO: Adoption typically involves significant energy from customers to pilot, test, and calculate ROI of new solutions. Progress is being made, as seen with the Estimate-STP solution, which increased from 3% to 4% adoption. Consistent engagement and focus with customers are key to overcoming adoption bottlenecks.

