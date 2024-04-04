CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) SVP, Chief Strategy Officer Marc Fredman Sells ...

On April 1, 2024, Marc Fredman, the Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS), sold 28,804 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a SEC Filing. Following this sale, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,302,348 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS) is a provider of technology solutions to the automotive, insurance, and collision repair industries. The company's software and services support the entire vehicle lifecycle, including telematics, predictive analytics, and artificial intelligence solutions that facilitate the safe and efficient movement of people and goods.

The insider transaction history for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS) indicates a trend of insider sales, with 29 recorded over the past year and no insider purchases during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS) were trading at $11.97, resulting in a market capitalization of $7.123 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.01, with a GuruFocus Value of $11.91, suggesting that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS) is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric from GuruFocus, which incorporates historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

