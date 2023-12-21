Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Benefitted from Multiple Factors

Scout Investments, Inc, an affiliate of Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc, released the “Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Major equity indices began the quarter on a positive note, but as the quarter progressed, they succumbed to increased interest rates and economic concerns. Large caps outperformed mid and small caps in a restricted market driven by a number of giant tech and media businesses that controlled the performance of the S&P 500 Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund highlighted stocks like Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) is an options exchange. On December 20, 2023, Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) stock closed at $174.10 per share. One-month return of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) was -3.31%, and its shares gained 40.11% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) has a market capitalization of $18.377 billion.

Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund made the following comment about Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Second was Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE), the exchange known for hosting S&P 500 Index options, the VIX volatility index, equity trading, and other options and futures. The company benefited from strong volumes in its S&P 500 options business and the growing popularity of daily options. As CBOE is a relatively large position in the portfolio, a strong increase for the stock during the quarter had an outsized positive effect on performance."

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 36 hedge fund portfolios held Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) at the end of third quarter which was 36 in the previous quarter. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

