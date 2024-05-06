CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: RM0.15 (vs RM0.012 loss in FY 2022)

CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad (KLSE:CBIP) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM841.0m (down 4.6% from FY 2022).

Net income: RM70.9m (up from RM6.10m loss in FY 2022).

Profit margin: 8.4% (up from net loss in FY 2022). The move to profitability was driven by lower expenses.

EPS: RM0.15 (up from RM0.012 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Refinery segment contributing a total revenue of RM313.0m (37% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth RM696.8m amounted to 83% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to RM66.1m (90% of total expenses). Explore how CBIP's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 1 warning sign for CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad that you should be aware of.

