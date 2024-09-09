Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers (JSE:CAT) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of ZAR0.60

Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Limited (JSE:CAT) will pay a dividend of ZAR0.60 on the 9th of December. This means the annual payment is 4.7% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers

Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers' Projected Earnings Seem Likely To Cover Future Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 16.0% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 28%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was ZAR0.55, compared to the most recent full-year payment of ZAR0.60. Its dividends have grown at less than 1% per annum over this time frame. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 16% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.