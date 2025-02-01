GuruFocus.com
Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and ...
GuruFocus News
4 min read

In This Article:

  • Net Revenue: $522 million, up 16.8% from $446.8 million in the prior year.

  • Factory-Built Housing Revenue: $500.9 million, up 17.3% from $426.9 million in the prior year.

  • Financial Services Revenue: $21.2 million, up 6.8% from $19.8 million in the prior year.

  • Gross Margin: 24.9%, up 180 basis points from 23.1% in the prior year.

  • Factory-Built Housing Gross Margin: 23.6%, up 120 basis points from 22.4% in the prior year.

  • Financial Services Gross Margin: 55.5%, up from 36.8% in the prior year.

  • Net Income: $56.5 million, up from $36 million in the prior year.

  • Diluted EPS: $6.96 per share, up from $4.27 per share in the prior year.

  • Pre-Tax Profit: $69.3 million, up 57.9% from $43.9 million in the prior year.

  • Effective Tax Rate: 18.6%, down from 20.3% in the prior quarter.

  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $378.6 million, with a decline of $7.6 million in the quarter.

  • Share Repurchases: $42 million in the quarter, with cumulative repurchases at $389 million.

Release Date: January 31, 2025

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Cavco Industries Inc (NASDAQ:CVCO) reported a 30% sequential increase in EPS to $6.90, driven by improved results in financial services and factory-built housing.

  • The financial services segment recorded its best quarterly profit in four years, primarily due to improved insurance operations and lower weather-related claims costs.

  • Factory-built housing showed higher volume and gross margin, with a 3.4% increase in volume and a 70 basis point improvement in gross margin.

  • The company maintained a healthy backlog of six to eight weeks, positioning it well for future quarters.

  • Cavco Industries Inc (NASDAQ:CVCO) repurchased $42 million of stock during the quarter, maintaining a strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents remaining flat.

Negative Points

  • The average revenue per home sold decreased by 3.5%, primarily due to a lower proportion of homes sold through company-owned stores.

  • The financial services segment experienced volatility, with previous quarters showing poor returns before the recent improvement.

  • Florida's market remains challenging, with slower demand compared to other regions like the Southeast and Texas.

  • There is ongoing market uncertainty, and if demand weakens, Cavco Industries Inc (NASDAQ:CVCO) may need to adjust production accordingly.

  • The company faces potential risks from tariffs and immigration policies that could impact input costs and labor availability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights into customer discussions and order rates across various markets, especially as you increased production during a typically slow period? A: William Boor, CEO, noted that while the call comes at a transitional time of year, industry shipments on a seasonally adjusted basis have been trending upward. Retail traffic remains healthy, and conversion rates are improving, indicating consumer adjustments to higher interest rates. Community inventories are under control, providing a tailwind for demand. While economic uncertainty remains, Cavco is confident in its ability to adjust production as needed.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories