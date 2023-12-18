Cautious Investors Not Rewarding Eversource Energy's (NYSE:ES) Performance Completely

There wouldn't be many who think Eversource Energy's (NYSE:ES) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 18.5x is worth a mention when the median P/E in the United States is similar at about 17x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

With earnings that are retreating more than the market's of late, Eversource Energy has been very sluggish. It might be that many expect the dismal earnings performance to revert back to market averages soon, which has kept the P/E from falling. You'd much rather the company wasn't bleeding earnings if you still believe in the business. Or at the very least, you'd be hoping it doesn't keep underperforming if your plan is to pick up some stock while it's not in favour.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Eversource Energy would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 17%. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 5.7% in total over the last three years. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 15% per annum as estimated by the twelve analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 12% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's curious that Eversource Energy's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

What We Can Learn From Eversource Energy's P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Eversource Energy's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Eversource Energy (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

