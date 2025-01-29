Cautious Fed holds rates steady, but Powell avoids Trump talk for now

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell did not want to spend much time Wednesday talking about a new US president who is already posing challenges to the central bank by asking that interest rates come down "a lot."

"I’m not going to have any response or comment whatsoever on what the president said," Powell told reporters Wednesday after the Fed held interest rates steady following three straight cuts. "It is not appropriate for me to do so."

But it was clear from his comments that several unknowns about the economic policies of the new Trump administration could have a future effect on Fed monetary policy. He cited tariffs, immigration, fiscal policy and regulatory policy as broad areas that are still not defined.

"We need to let those policies be articulated before we can make a plausible assessment," he said. “We are going to be watching carefully."

The range of possibilities with Trump’s tariff plans, he added, are "very very wide" and it’s not yet known how they could filter through to US consumers.

Trump is threatening to impose tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China as early as this Saturday, a stance that some economists predict will put upward pressure on inflation just as the central bank is trying to ensure that issue is finally under control.

President Donald Trump walks with Jerome Powell to announce him as his nominee for the next chair of the Federal Reserve in November 2017. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) · The Washington Post via Getty Images

Wednesday’s decision by the Fed to pause rate cuts came with new language from policymakers that made it clear they remain cautious about the direction of inflation.

Policymakers retained language in their statement emphasizing that they would consider "the extent and timing" of additional adjustments to rates based on the data and changing outlook.

But they removed language noting that inflation had made progress toward the Fed’s 2% goal, retaining only that "inflation remains somewhat elevated."

Officials also noted that the unemployment rate had "stabilized at a low level in recent months" — compared with a prior characterization of "eased" — and said job market conditions remain "solid."

That new language from policymakers underscored that the Fed now has a higher bar for cutting rates further after reducing borrowing costs by a full percentage point at the tail end of last year.

In fact, many Fed officials in the lead up to today’s meeting made it clear they are increasingly concerned about signs of persistent inflation, citing that as a reason to move cautiously in 2025.

In mid December they revised down their estimates of 2025 rate cuts to just two, compared with a prior estimate of four.

Story Continues