Cautious Fed holds rates steady, but Powell avoids Trump talk for now

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell did not want to spend much time Wednesday talking about a new US president who is already posing challenges to the central bank by asking that interest rates come down "a lot."
"I’m not going to have any response or comment whatsoever on what the president said," Powell told reporters Wednesday after the Fed held interest rates steady following three straight cuts. "It is not appropriate for me to do so."
But it was clear from his comments that several unknowns about the economic policies of the new Trump administration could have a future effect on Fed monetary policy. He cited tariffs, immigration, fiscal policy and regulatory policy as broad areas that are still not defined.
"We need to let those policies be articulated before we can make a plausible assessment," he said. “We are going to be watching carefully."
The range of possibilities with Trump’s tariff plans, he added, are "very very wide" and it’s not yet known how they could filter through to US consumers.
Trump is threatening to impose tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China as early as this Saturday, a stance that some economists predict will put upward pressure on inflation just as the central bank is trying to ensure that issue is finally under control.
Wednesday’s decision by the Fed to pause rate cuts came with new language from policymakers that made it clear they remain cautious about the direction of inflation.
Policymakers retained language in their statement emphasizing that they would consider "the extent and timing" of additional adjustments to rates based on the data and changing outlook.
But they removed language noting that inflation had made progress toward the Fed’s 2% goal, retaining only that "inflation remains somewhat elevated."
Officials also noted that the unemployment rate had "stabilized at a low level in recent months" — compared with a prior characterization of "eased" — and said job market conditions remain "solid."
That new language from policymakers underscored that the Fed now has a higher bar for cutting rates further after reducing borrowing costs by a full percentage point at the tail end of last year.
In fact, many Fed officials in the lead up to today’s meeting made it clear they are increasingly concerned about signs of persistent inflation, citing that as a reason to move cautiously in 2025.
In mid December they revised down their estimates of 2025 rate cuts to just two, compared with a prior estimate of four.
Powell reinforced that cautious stance Wednesday. "We don’t need to be in hurry to adjust our policy stance."
There are some signs, however, that the inflation picture is improving. The latest reading of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed slight progress in December after three months of holding steady.
The next reading of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge — the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index — is out Friday.
Economists expect annual "core" PCE to have clocked in at 2.8% in December, unchanged from November. Over the prior month, economists project "core" PCE rose 0.2%, faster than the 0.1% seen in November.
While Powell was not willing to discuss Trump Wednesday, he did emphasize that he believes that an independent Fed will continue to do its work without considering politics.
“The public should be confident that we will continue to do our work as we always have, focusing on using our tools to achieve our goals, and, really, keeping our heads down and doing our work.”
