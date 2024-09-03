Cathay Pacific says 15 jets need new part after Rolls-Royce engine problem

Cathay Pacific Cathay initially cancelled 24 return flights and then a further 10 flights on Wednesday, after a component failed on one of its A350 planes. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Cathay Pacific Airways said it had identified 15 Airbus A350 aircraft that needed component replacements after a part failed on one of its Rolls-Royce engines minutes after take-off from Hong Kong on Monday.

The airline said it expected to cancel 34 return flights through to Wednesday, when it would also provide details of any further service cuts for the rest of the week.

Cathay said it had inspected its fleet of 48 Rolls-Royce-powered A350s, and had identified 15 aircraft with engine components that need to be replaced. Three have been repaired, and it expects all affected aircraft to resume flying by Saturday.

Rolls-Royce confirmed that the affected aircraft was powered by its Trent XWB-97 engines, and said it was keeping other carriers informed. Authorities in Hong Kong have launched an investigation, and Rolls-Royce said it was also working closely with them and the aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

It is thought that the problem involves a fuel nozzle inside the XWB-97 engine, the Rolls-Royce model used on the A350-1000, according to Reuters.

The news drove shares in Rolls-Royce on the London Stock Exchange down by 6.5% on Monday, making it the biggest faller on the FTSE 100 index. Shares partially recovered on Tuesday, rising by 4.5%, making the UK manufacturer the top FTSE riser.

Data from the flight tracking service Flightradar24 showed other operators of the A350-1000 appeared to be flying their planes normally on Tuesday.

The top six operators are Qatar Airways with 24 planes, British Airways with 18, Cathay Pacific with 18, Virgin Atlantic with 12, and Etihad Airways and Japan Airlines with five each.

Japan Airlines, whose fleet of A350-1000s are all less than a year old, said it had asked Rolls-Royce for more information. “If the engine manufacturer takes any further action, we will respond accordingly,” a spokesperson said.

Cathay Pacific has not specified which engine component failed, but the carrier said it was the “first of its type to suffer such failure on any A350 aircraft worldwide”.

Airbus said it was in contact with Rolls-Royce and Cathay Pacific and offering “full technical support”.

There are about 88 A350-1000 jets in operation worldwide, according to the Swiss intelligence provider ch-aviation.