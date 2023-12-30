Is Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CPRX) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 44% over the last three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is:

18% = US$62m ÷ US$349m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.18 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To start with, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 17%. This certainly adds some context to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' exceptional 42% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 17% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

