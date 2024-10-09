Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue Growth and ...

Revenue: $87 million, a 74% increase over Q2 2023.

Adjusted Revenue: $86.6 million, a 72% increase over Q2 2023.

Gross Margin: 80.7%, up from 73.5% in Q2 2023.

Adjusted Gross Margin: 83.2%, an improvement of 520 basis points from Q2 2023.

Net Income: $8.9 million, compared to a net loss of $18.8 million in Q2 2023.

Diluted Earnings Per Share: $0.31, compared to a diluted loss per share of $0.70 in Q2 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA: $21.5 million, an improvement of $26.8 million from Q2 2023.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: $24 million for Q2 2024.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities: $259.7 million at the end of the quarter.

Test Report Volume: 25,102, a 49% increase compared to Q2 2023.

DecisionDX-Melanoma Test Reports: 9,585, an 11% year-over-year increase.

DecisionDX-SCC Test Reports: 4,277, a 60% increase compared to Q2 2023.

TissueCypher Test Reports: 4,782, a 230% year-over-year growth.

IDgenetix Test Reports: 4,903, an 83% year-over-year growth.

2024 Revenue Guidance: Raised to $275 million to $300 million, up from $255 million to $265 million.

Release Date: August 05, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Castle Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CSTL) reported a 74% increase in revenue for the second quarter of 2024, reaching $87 million.

The company raised its full-year 2024 revenue guidance to $275 million to $300 million, reflecting confidence in continued growth.

DecisionDX-Melanoma test reports increased by 11% year-over-year, with new data presented at ASCO highlighting its clinical value.

TissueCypher test reports grew by 230% year-over-year, driven by its recognition in the American Gastroenterological Society guidelines.

Castle Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CSTL) achieved a net income of $8.9 million for the second quarter, compared to a net loss in the same period last year.

Negative Points

The company faces uncertainty regarding Medicare coverage for its DecisionDX-SCC test due to a non-coverage decision by MolDX.

Operating expenses increased to $82 million, up from $71.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, driven by higher personnel and marketing costs.

There is a potential risk of losing SCC coverage in the fourth quarter, which could impact revenue.

Castle Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CSTL) is experiencing delays in obtaining commercial payer coverage for its tests, affecting revenue recognition.

The company is facing challenges in expanding its market penetration for DecisionDX-SCC due to reimbursement uncertainties.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What's driving the growth in TissueCypher volumes, and how should we think about expectations for sequential volume growth for the rest of the year? A: Derek Maetzold, CEO, explained that the growth is driven by the high clinical need for the test and the expanded sales team. The team is expected to be fully effective by early to mid-fourth quarter, which should drive additional use in 2025. The target market is over 400,000 endoscopic biopsies per year for Barrett's esophagus, and the company is seeing the benefits of its medical education programs.

Q: Can you respond to the MolDX non-coverage decision for Decision-DX SCC? Are there any studies planned to address areas of pushback? A: Derek Maetzold, CEO, stated that Castle Biosciences remains covered by Medicare through Novitas. The company plans to engage with Palmetto to discuss the benefits of their test for patients with high-risk SCC and explore a path forward for Medicare patients.

Q: Could you provide details on what's included in the guidance, specifically from the DecisionDX-SCC test standpoint? A: Frank Stokes, CFO, mentioned that the guidance assumes SCC comes out of the numbers for the fourth quarter. The company is seeing progress with commercial carriers and laboratory benefit managers moving to positive coverage, although these are not publicly announced.

Q: Are you seeing a physician profile emerging for IDgenetix, and are there specific patients for whom these doctors are using the test? A: Derek Maetzold, CEO, noted that the primary call points are psychiatrists and high-volume primary care clinicians treating elderly complex populations. The test helps with therapy decision-making processes, especially in managing concomitant drug interactions.

Q: How should we think about the potential for commercial payer coverage for melanoma and SCC tests? A: Frank Stokes, CFO, explained that the decision to cover tests significantly lags the development of clinical utility evidence. The process is opaque, and many payers have outsourced technical assessments to third-party groups, which follow regular review cycles. Castle Biosciences continues to work on this process, but it is challenging to influence directly on a quarterly basis.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

