Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue and Strategic ...

Adjusted Free Cash Flow: $98.8 million for the first nine months, up $4.4 million year over year.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: $171.6 million for the first nine months, up $13.8 million year over year.

Release Date: October 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

The company received support from the state of Maine for the expansion of its Juniper Ridge landfill, securing long-term disposal capacity.

Strategic investments in frontline operations have led to improved adjusted EBITDA margins, up 130 basis points in the collection segment.

The company achieved over $400 million in revenue and over $100 million in adjusted EBITDA for the first time in a quarter, reflecting strong operational performance.

Casella Waste Systems Inc ( NASDAQ:CWST ) completed its sixth acquisition of the year, including the significant acquisition of Royal, enhancing its market presence.

The retrofit and upgrade of the Willimantic recycling facility caused a temporary negative impact on results, with the facility offline until early 2025.

Landfill volumes were down year over year, with significant declines in construction and demolition (C&D) waste impacting results.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the landfill development and expansion initiatives, particularly at Juniper Ridge and McKean? A: John Casella, CEO, explained that the Juniper Ridge facility received a significant permit from Maine, allowing for additional capacity over the next 10 years. The McKean facility is in the early stages of operation, with limited tons processed to date, focusing on testing and operational readiness. The ramp-up will be gradual, based on need and pricing trends.

Q: Could you elaborate on the strategic importance and financial expectations of the Royal acquisition? A: John Casella, CEO, highlighted that Royal has been a long-term partner, and the acquisition extends Casella's reach into the Hudson Valley, offering opportunities for resource solutions and internalization. Ned Coletta, President, added that Royal operates at mid-10s EBITDA margins, with potential to improve to mid-20s through operational efficiencies and internalization.

Q: How did the unexpected insurance expenses impact the guidance, and what are the expectations moving forward? A: Brad Helgeson, CFO, confirmed that the unexpected insurance expenses in Q3 offset the financial impact of the Royal acquisition, resulting in no change to the guidance. The insurance events were unusual, and while future adjustments are possible, they are not expected to recur.

Q: What are the expectations for C&D volumes and their impact on 2025? A: Ned Coletta, President, noted that C&D volumes have been a significant drag due to the closure of the Brookhaven landfill. However, with its closure at year-end, volumes are expected to return in 2025, contributing positively to EBITDA growth.

Q: Can you discuss the M&A pipeline and the potential for further acquisitions? A: Ned Coletta, President, mentioned a robust pipeline with approximately $600 million in potential revenues. The focus is on tuck-ins and strategic fits, with ongoing integration efforts for recent acquisitions. The company remains opportunistic, leveraging strong relationships and market presence.

