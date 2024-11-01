GuruFocus.com

Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue and Strategic ...

  • Revenue: $411.6 million, up 16.7% year over year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA: $102.9 million, up 14.9% year over year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 25%, down 40 basis points year over year.

  • Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: $171.6 million for the first nine months, up $13.8 million year over year.

  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: $98.8 million for the first nine months, up $4.4 million year over year.

  • Solid Waste Revenue Growth: 17.3% year over year.

  • Collection Line Price Increase: 6.1%.

  • Landfill Price Growth: 4.6%.

  • Resource Solutions Revenue Growth: 14.5% year over year.

  • Recycling and Other Processing Revenue Growth: 25.8%.

  • National Accounts Revenue Growth: 8%.

  • Average Price Per Ton at Landfills: Up 7.1% year over year.

  • Net Income: Adjusted net income of $15.9 million, down $4.2 million year over year.

  • GAAP Net Income: $5.8 million, down $12.4 million year over year.

  • Acquisition Revenue Contribution: $37.5 million from acquisitions.

  • Organic Growth Contribution: $21.3 million or 6%.

  • Debt: $1.1 billion as of September 30.

  • Cash: $519 million as of September 30.

  • Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio: 2.57 times for bank covenant purposes.

Release Date: October 31, 2024

Positive Points

  • Casella Waste Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CWST) completed its sixth acquisition of the year, including the significant acquisition of Royal, enhancing its market presence.

  • The company achieved over $400 million in revenue and over $100 million in adjusted EBITDA for the first time in a quarter, reflecting strong operational performance.

  • Strategic investments in frontline operations have led to improved adjusted EBITDA margins, up 130 basis points in the collection segment.

  • The company received support from the state of Maine for the expansion of its Juniper Ridge landfill, securing long-term disposal capacity.

  • Casella Waste Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CWST) has a robust M&A pipeline with approximately $600 million in potential revenue, indicating continued growth opportunities.

Negative Points

  • Landfill volumes were down year over year, with significant declines in construction and demolition (C&D) waste impacting results.

  • The company faced over $3 million in unexpected insurance expenses related to two discrete events, negatively affecting margins.

  • Adjusted net income decreased by $4.2 million compared to the prior year, impacted by higher amortization and interest expenses.

  • The Southbridge landfill closure resulted in an $8.5 million charge due to revised post-closure cost estimates.

  • The retrofit and upgrade of the Willimantic recycling facility caused a temporary negative impact on results, with the facility offline until early 2025.

