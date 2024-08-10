Cascades' (TSE:CAS) Returns Have Hit A Wall

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Cascades (TSE:CAS) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Cascades:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.05 = CA$195m ÷ (CA$4.9b - CA$945m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Therefore, Cascades has an ROCE of 5.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Packaging industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Cascades' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Cascades .

The Trend Of ROCE

There hasn't been much to report for Cascades' returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Cascades in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

Our Take On Cascades' ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Cascades' returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 11% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

