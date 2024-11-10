GuruFocus.com

Carysil Ltd (BOM:524091) Q2 FY25 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth Amidst Margin ...

GuruFocus News
3 min read

Release Date: November 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Carysil Ltd (BOM:524091) reported a consolidated revenue growth of 25.8% for Q2 FY25 and 33.2% for H1 FY25, driven by strong international market presence.

  • The company has expanded its dealer and distribution network significantly, from 1,500 to over 3,500 dealers, enhancing its domestic market reach.

  • Carysil Ltd (BOM:524091) is launching new product lines, including 20 new faucet models and a range of smart built-in appliances, which are expected to drive future growth.

  • The company is seeing positive momentum in the US and UK markets, with Europe showing early signs of recovery, which could boost overall product range performance.

  • Carysil Ltd (BOM:524091) has invested in expanding its faucet division capacity and is strategically increasing its production capabilities to meet growing demand.

Negative Points

  • The company's margins have been impacted by increased raw material costs and export freight rates, particularly due to geopolitical issues affecting the Red Sea.

  • There has been a decline in US sales, which is a high-value market for Carysil Ltd (BOM:524091), affecting overall margins.

  • The United Granite LLC subsidiary in the US has experienced subdued demand, resulting in a muted performance and losses at the PBT level.

  • Carysil Ltd (BOM:524091) faces challenges in the domestic market due to a soft retail environment and macroeconomic factors affecting urban demand.

  • The company's working capital levels are elevated, partly due to inventory build-up in anticipation of BIS certification requirements, impacting cash flow.

Q & A Highlights

Q: The company's margins have been on the lower side for the past four quarters. How do you plan to improve this situation in the upcoming quarters? A: (Unidentified_2) The decline in margins was due to a product mix shift and reduced sales in the US, a high-value market for us. Additionally, the Red Sea crisis increased freight charges, and geopolitical issues raised raw material costs. However, we are seeing positive traction in US orders and a decrease in export freight and raw material prices, which should improve margins moving forward.

Q: Can you provide insights into the domestic market growth and how you see the second half of the year? A: (Unidentified_2) The domestic market is soft, especially in retail, but our growth initiatives have shown positive results. We have improved our faucet sales by 50% and are launching new products, including smart built-in appliances. We expect better traction in the domestic market, despite overall muted demand.

and

Recommended Stories