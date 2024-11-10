Carysil Ltd (BOM:524091) Q2 FY25 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth Amidst Margin ...

Release Date: November 08, 2024

Positive Points

Carysil Ltd (BOM:524091) reported a consolidated revenue growth of 25.8% for Q2 FY25 and 33.2% for H1 FY25, driven by strong international market presence.

The company has expanded its dealer and distribution network significantly, from 1,500 to over 3,500 dealers, enhancing its domestic market reach.

Carysil Ltd (BOM:524091) is launching new product lines, including 20 new faucet models and a range of smart built-in appliances, which are expected to drive future growth.

The company is seeing positive momentum in the US and UK markets, with Europe showing early signs of recovery, which could boost overall product range performance.

Carysil Ltd (BOM:524091) has invested in expanding its faucet division capacity and is strategically increasing its production capabilities to meet growing demand.

Negative Points

The company's margins have been impacted by increased raw material costs and export freight rates, particularly due to geopolitical issues affecting the Red Sea.

There has been a decline in US sales, which is a high-value market for Carysil Ltd (BOM:524091), affecting overall margins.

The United Granite LLC subsidiary in the US has experienced subdued demand, resulting in a muted performance and losses at the PBT level.

Carysil Ltd (BOM:524091) faces challenges in the domestic market due to a soft retail environment and macroeconomic factors affecting urban demand.

The company's working capital levels are elevated, partly due to inventory build-up in anticipation of BIS certification requirements, impacting cash flow.

Q & A Highlights

Q: The company's margins have been on the lower side for the past four quarters. How do you plan to improve this situation in the upcoming quarters? A: (Unidentified_2) The decline in margins was due to a product mix shift and reduced sales in the US, a high-value market for us. Additionally, the Red Sea crisis increased freight charges, and geopolitical issues raised raw material costs. However, we are seeing positive traction in US orders and a decrease in export freight and raw material prices, which should improve margins moving forward.

Q: Can you provide insights into the domestic market growth and how you see the second half of the year? A: (Unidentified_2) The domestic market is soft, especially in retail, but our growth initiatives have shown positive results. We have improved our faucet sales by 50% and are launching new products, including smart built-in appliances. We expect better traction in the domestic market, despite overall muted demand.

