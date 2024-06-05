Cary’s Rogers East and West: A new life and a new look for a 1960s motel and diner

In the 1960s, a motel and restaurant lived on the corner of East Chatham Street in downtown Cary.

The Rogers Restaurant and Motel was one of the only two eateries in Cary in the late ‘60s and served as a place for community building, and ham and cheese biscuits for 15 cents.

The restaurant was a spot for wedding receptions, dinners, political campaign launches and speeches. Some nights, movies would be projected onto one of the plain walls outdoors. The motel was run as a site for missions to help people in need of clothes, food and a place to stay.

After owning and operating the building for over 30 years, Billy and Barbara Rogers retired and closed the business in 1991, leaving it vacant.

Rogers West and Rogers East in downtown Cary, N.C. have been remodeled from the ground up. Small businesses, work spaces and retail have already opened, while some spaces remain under construction. Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Today, new life has been breathed into the building, reviving its community-focused roots and allowing work spaces, retail shops, restaurants and small businesses to thrive.

New uses for East and West

Now called Rogers East and West, the building reopened in 2023, renovated and operated by Chatham Street Commercial, one of Cary’s real estate groups. It has 10,000 square feet of street-front retail and 40,000 square feet of office space.

The East building, made of red brick, and the West building, made of white brick, are connected by a three-story atrium-style lobby. Inside, the brick continues on the walls of the building with seating in the lobby and on all floors for visitors to sit facing East Chatham Street.

A three story atrium style lobby connects Rogers West and Rogers East in downtown Cary, N.C. Photographed on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Though the building was remodeled completely from the ground up, the original mid-century style of the Rogers Restaurant, which is now the West building, was an inspiration to the Chatham Street and Northwoods Associates architects.

Beside the building on its west side is a project between developers and the Town of Cary to revamp Rogers Alley to accommodate visitors. It includes street lamps, overhead market lights and parking.

Sushi, a hair salon, office space

Eight tenants occupy the available spaces of Rogers East and West, with more businesses coming to open spaces on the ground floors this year. By summer, Zest, a sushi restaurant, will open in the West building and Hodge & Kittrell Sotheby’s International Realty, based in Raleigh, will come to the top floor of the East building.

On the ground floor of the East building is the first location of a hair salon called Lindzy Plott’s (in) tandem & west, where four independent stylists offer a range of hair services in a modern, creative space.

On the opposite end, on the ground floor of the West building, is a new upscale men’s clothing store, Gentleman’s Corner. The store originated in Pinehurst in 1978 with locations in Wilmington and Palm Beach. The Cary location is owned by Emily Sasser and her brother, Harrison. (The store was formerly located in MacGregor Village in Cary.)

Worth Honeycutt, a part owner of Gentleman’s Corner, helps set up the store’s new location at Rogers West in downtown Cary, N.C., Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Sasser said. “MacGregor wasn’t a (bad) location by any means, I just think that we got a little lost over there. I think we’ll get a lot more visibility here and a lot more foot traffic. We’re going to do all right here.”

On the third floor of the West building is Cary Founded, the newest location of the Founded Community, a co-working collaboration with four locations in Raleigh.