Retirement opens up a new chapter in life, often filled with travel and leisure activities. Gifting a retiree a new car can help them travel easily and safely. But if you can’t decide on the right car for gifting, you’re in luck.

Not only are these vehicles comfortable and reliable but they are also equipped with modern safety features a senior driver would need.

Here are six new cars that would make great gifts for retirees in 2024.

Genesis GV70

If they prefer a compact SUV, the 2024 Genesis GV70 is primarily a luxury one that begins at around $45,150. The 2.5L turbocharged 300 horsepower powers smoothly.

With 28.9 cubic feet of space to the name, this vehicle has a spacious cargo area. The great safety ratings make it a great choice for retired folks who regularly enjoy road trips or who need additional space for their hobbies. Its five-star National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) rating also means that those who care about safety when they drive will feel at ease.

Toyota Camry

Starting around $28,400, the 2024 Toyota Camry is a typical classic choice–reliable and efficient. The vehicle operates on a hybrid model — which provides approximately 50 miles per gallon, making it a cost-effective option for seniors looking to save on fuel expenses.

It has advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control and pedestrian detection, that boost road confidence. The Camry has a spacious interior and comfortable seating that makes it a great car for short and long trips.

Mazda CX-90

The 2024 Mazda CX-90 is a luxurious, practical SUV with three rows of seating and a premium interior. Starting at $37,845, it includes lane-keeping assist and blind spot monitoring–advanced safety features designed to enhance safety for senior drivers. It also offers a smooth acceleration from its turbocharged engine and ample trunk space for groceries or golf clubs.

Subaru Forester

At a starting price of around $27,000, the 2024 Subaru Forester is an all-wheel-drive SUV with strong safety and visibility features. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and NHTSA both give it high ratings, making it a good bet for senior drivers.

Furthermore, the Forester has standard features such as adaptive cruise control and excellent cargo space. This makes it the right vehicle for retirees who enjoy outdoor activities or need to transport family members around comfortably.