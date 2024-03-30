Cars To Avoid When Shopping: These 10 Models Have the Least Satisfied Owners

©Volkswagen

While different people have different needs for their cars — some might want family-friendly vehicles while others may want sporty, fun rides — everyone has the same basic metrics for satisfaction.

According to Consumer Reports, owners are typically satisfied with a car that “lives up to their expectations when it comes to performance, comfort, fuel economy and other important attributes” — and when cars don’t live up to these expectations, it’s easy to be disappointed.

To find out the cars that owners are most and least satisfied with, Consumer Reports asked one simple question: “Given the opportunity, would you buy or lease this vehicle again?” After polling over 330,000 owners of cars, SUVs, trucks and minivans, it found that these car models have the least satisfied drivers.

1. Infiniti QX50

Percentage of owners that would “definitely” buy or lease again: 25%

2. Volkswagen Taos

Percentage of owners that would “definitely” buy or lease again: 38%

3. Nissan Sentra

Percentage of owners that would “definitely” buy or lease again: 39%

4. Kia Sorento Hybrid

Percentage of owners that would “definitely” buy or lease again: 42%

5. Nissan Kicks

Percentage of owners that would “definitely” buy or lease again: 44%

6. Kia Seltos

Percentage of owners that would “definitely” buy or lease again: 45%

7. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Percentage of owners that would “definitely” buy or lease again: 46%

8. Kia Forte

Percentage of owners that would “definitely” buy or lease again: 47%

9. Volkswagen Jetta

Percentage of owners that would “definitely” buy or lease again: 47%

10. Nissan Altima

Percentage of owners that would “definitely” buy or lease again: 48%

Data is sourced from Consumer Reports and is accurate as of Feb. 1, 2024.

