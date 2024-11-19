Carrot products recalled in Canada, U.S., over E. coli concerns

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says various brands of carrot products are being recalled due to E.coli contamination.

The CFIA says the affected carrot juice and carrots were sold or have best-before dates ranging between Aug. 14 and Nov. 2.

The affected brands are Compliments, PC Organic, Cal Organic, and Bunny Love.

The CFIA says its recall was triggered by a similar recall from American produce company Grimmway Farms of certain organic carrot products.

Information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration shows all affected Canadian brands also originate from Grimmway Farms.

The CFIA recommends throwing away the products or returning them to the store from which they were purchased.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press