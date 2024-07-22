Carpetright brand and 54 stores bought by rival, saving 300 jobs

Tapi said the acquisition of Carpetright would enable it to expand into a number of new areas. Photograph: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The Carpetright brand and 54 of the flooring retailer’s stores have been bought by its rival Tapi Carpets and Floors in a rescue deal that will save 300 jobs.

The multimillion-pound deal does not include Carpetright’s head office in Purfleet, Essex, or 220 further shops, and will result in about 1,000 job losses.

The advisory firm PricewaterhouseCoopers has been looking for a buyer for Carpetright after it filed a notice of intention to appoint an administrator earlier in July.

Related: John Lewis trials repair service in partnership with Timpson Group

Tapi has been a bitter rival to Carpetright since it was co-founded in 2015 by Martin Harris, the son of “carpet king” Lord Harris of Peckham. Harris launched Tapi a year after he and his father stepped down as directors of Carpetright, which Lord Harris founded in 1988.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harris left Tapi earlier this year, while Lord Harris remains an investor and adviser to the business.

The acquisition of Carpetright would enable Tapi to expand into a number of new areas, the company said. Lord Harris continues to have a role on the board of Tapi ,which he co-owns with about 1,000 investors, the largest of which is the executive chair, Will Barker of US investment firm Camelot Capital Partners.

Tapi, which has 170 stores, said in a statement that it was “desperately sad not to have been able to save more of the business and customer orders”.

“Our goal, initially, was to try to save all of Carpetright. However, as we looked into the details of the situation, we quickly established that saving the entire business was unviable. The business has been materially loss making for a number of years and it has significant debt held by the owner,” said Jeevan Karir, the managing director of Tapi.

The group said another reason it had not taken on more Carpetright stores was because it was “mindful of how the Competition and Markets Authority may view a larger deal”.

Sales at Carpetright, which was once a FTSE-listed company but was bought and taken private in 2019 by Meditor, the British hedge fund headed by the poker player Talal Shakerchi. Sales are understood to fallen more than 45% to £200m in the past year, while losses have mounted to more than £25m in recent years along with more than £150m in external debt.