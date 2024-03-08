Carnival Corporation & (NYSE:CCL) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. On that note, looking into Carnival Corporation & (NYSE:CCL), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Carnival Corporation & is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = US$1.9b ÷ (US$49b - US$11b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2023).

Therefore, Carnival Corporation & has an ROCE of 5.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 9.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Carnival Corporation & compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Carnival Corporation & for free.

So How Is Carnival Corporation &'s ROCE Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about Carnival Corporation &, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 10%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Carnival Corporation & to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. This could explain why the stock has sunk a total of 71% in the last five years. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Carnival Corporation &, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While Carnival Corporation & isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

