CarMax (NYSE:KMX) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at CarMax (NYSE:KMX) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for CarMax:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.028 = US$717m ÷ (US$27b - US$2.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2024).

Thus, CarMax has an ROCE of 2.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for CarMax compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for CarMax .

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at CarMax doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 6.7% over the last five years. However it looks like CarMax might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Our Take On CarMax's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that CarMax is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think CarMax has the makings of a multi-bagger.

