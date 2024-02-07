Advertisement
Canada markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    20,957.74
    +85.85 (+0.41%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,954.23
    +11.42 (+0.23%)
     

  • DOW

    38,521.36
    +141.24 (+0.37%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7417
    +0.0003 (+0.04%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    73.87
    +0.56 (+0.76%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    57,833.27
    +137.14 (+0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,049.10
    -2.30 (-0.11%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,953.63
    +16.39 (+0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    17,659.00
    -1.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.11
    +0.05 (+0.38%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,645.20
    -35.81 (-0.47%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,119.92
    -40.74 (-0.11%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6885
    -0.0005 (-0.07%)
     

Carlyle reports 7% drop in Q4 earnings amid decline in asset sales

Chibuike Oguh
·2 min read

By Chibuike Oguh

NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter distributable earnings fell 7% year-on-year, as it sold fewer assets from its private equity portfolio.

Distributable earnings, which represents the cash used to pay dividends to shareholders, dropped to $402.7 million from $433 million a year earlier.

That resulted in after-tax distributable earnings of 86 cents. While this represented a decline, it was higher than the mean Wall Street analyst estimate of 78 cents, according to LSEG data.

Carlyle said its net profit from asset sales fell nearly 44% to $257.7 million, as market volatility, high interest rates and geopolitical tensions weighed on its ability to cash out investments.

Income from fund management fees, however, rose 2.5% to $525.1 million, helped by growth in its total assets under management, which reached a record $426 billion in the fourth quarter.

"It was a record year for Carlyle and we're building that momentum into 2024," Carlyle Chief Executive Harvey Schwartz said during a conference call with journalists.

Just like its peers, Carlyle's corporate private equity funds gained 2% during the quarter, while global credit funds rose 4%. It real estate portfolio lost 2%, while infrastructure and natural resources funds were flat.

Blackstone Inc's corporate private equity funds gained 3.5%, while its opportunistic real estate portfolio depreciated by 3.8%, the firm said last week. On Tuesday, KKR & Co Inc reported that its private equity funds gained 3% while its opportunistic real estate fell 1%.

Carlyle reported a net loss of $692 million under generally accepted principles (GAAP), compared with a net income of $127.2 million a year earlier, owing to a one-time charge of $1.1 billion relating to new changes to its compensation program designed to pay out more profits to employees and executives.

Carlyle spent $7.2 billion on new acquisitions, raised nearly $17 billion of new capital, and retained $76 billion of unspent capital as of the end of December. It declared a quarterly dividend of 35 cents. (Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Michael Perry)