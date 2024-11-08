GuruFocus.com

The Carlyle Group Inc (CG) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Growth and Strategic ...

GuruFocus News
4 min read

In This Article:

  • Fee-Related Earnings (FRE): Record quarterly FRE of $278 million, up 36% year-over-year, with a 47% FRE margin.

  • Net Accrued Performance Revenues: Increased nearly 30% compared to the prior quarter, totaling $2.8 billion.

  • Assets Under Management (AUM): Record AUM of $447 billion, up 17% year-over-year.

  • Fee-Earning AUM: Record fee-earning AUM of $314 billion, with a 15% CAGR over the last five years.

  • Distributable Earnings (DE): $367 million for the quarter, or $0.95 per share.

  • Capital Raised: $9 billion of new capital in the quarter, $43 billion over the past 12 months.

  • Share Repurchases: $150 million repurchased in the third quarter, totaling $480 million year-to-date.

  • Corporate Private Equity Fund Appreciation: U.S. buyout funds up over 7%, Asia buyout funds up 9% and 13%.

  • Global Wealth AUM: Up 70% year-over-year with record $1.8 billion of wealth inflows.

Release Date: November 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • The Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ:CG) delivered record quarterly fee-related earnings, up 36% compared to the third quarter of 2023, with FRE margins reaching 47%.

  • The company raised $9 billion of new capital in the quarter and $43 billion over the past 12 months, indicating strong fundraising capabilities.

  • The underlying investment portfolio is performing well, with significant appreciation in corporate private equity funds, contributing to a nearly 30% increase in net accrued performance revenues.

  • The Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ:CG) is seeing strong momentum in its Global Wealth platform, with record $1.8 billion of wealth inflows this quarter, up 70% year over year.

  • The company has made strategic moves to enhance its Asset Backed Finance capabilities, identifying differentiated partnerships and achieving record leverage loan and CLO issuance in 2024.

Negative Points

  • Despite strong performance, the net IRR for certain buyout funds remains low, with CP.7 at 8% and CP.5 falling to 4%, indicating potential headwinds in buyout performance.

  • The macroeconomic environment, including potential policy changes from the Trump administration, presents uncertainties that could impact market activity and regulatory conditions.

  • There are concerns about the impact of tariffs and other aggressive policy measures on global trade and deployment outside the US, which could affect The Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ:CG)'s operations.

  • The company's stock-based compensation is currently elevated due to accounting treatment, which may impact financial metrics until it trends down to more normalized levels in 2025.

  • Management fee growth in the private equity business is facing headwinds, particularly in corporate private equity, despite strong performance in other segments.

and

Recommended Stories