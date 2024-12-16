Stonepeak buys Italy's component maker Forgital from Carlyle

MILAN (Reuters) -Private equity firm Carlyle has agreed to sell Italian firm Forgital, which manufactures forged components mainly for the aerospace sector, to U.S. alternative investment firm Stonepeak, the two companies said on Monday.

The deal values the Italian company more than 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) including debt, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

"We have high conviction in long-term aerospace end-market demand and believe Forgital is positioned to benefit from these tailwinds," Conor Sutherland, Managing Director at Stonepeak, said in a statement.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, the two private equity firms said.

Carlyle, which was advised by JP Morgan on the sale, bought Forgital in 2019.

The fund has worked to significantly increase the order book and diversify the customer base of the Italian manufacturer, helping it develop new customers and new products.

Earlier this month Reuters reported that three private equity firms, including Stonepeak and Cinven, were left in the race for Forgital.

($1 = 0.9521 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti and Ros Russell)